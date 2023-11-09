BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the McLean County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Nonprofit Showcase. The chamber hosts the event to give the community the opportunity to learn more about the multitude of nonprofit organizations in the Bloomington-Normal area.

The showcase also allows people to see how they can contribute financially and volunteer their time. About 40 nonprofits participated in the showcase.

Charlie Moore, Chamber President & CEO, said the showcase is intentionally held just before the holiday season.

“So when you come to the end of the year and you look at Thanksgiving and the spirit of Thanksgiving for all the work that our nonprofits are doing for the benefit of our community, now it’s also planning ahead for the next year on, ‘Do I have some money leftover this year that I would like to invest in the nonprofits? Or how do I build my time and schedule for the next year as well to give back?,'” said Moore.

The chamber hosts an array of events throughout the year. On Nov. 16, the chamber is hosting its Agriculture Awards Dinner.