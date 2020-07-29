Noose found in Brimfield tree, sheriff’s deputies investigating

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Investigators with the Peoria County Sheriffs Department say a man found a noose in his yard, and the man isn’t sure how it got there.

According to a report from the department, investigators were called to a home on Grange Road in Brimfield Tuesday, July 28 around 6 p.m. The homeowner said he was picking up sticks in his yard when he made the discovery in a tree north of his home. The noose was made out of a black rope and was wrapped around the tree five times.

The report said neither the homeowner nor his family have issues with anyone. The homeowner told investigators he spoke to various people in Brimfield about the rope and learned that someone may have tried to steal an American flag from another yard.

He said that “a group of African Americans were swimming in the ‘Brimfield Lake’ and were told to leave because they were not residents of Brimfield,” and said the noose may have been a response to that incident.

The report indicated that the rope was taken into evidence. No suspects are in custody.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected