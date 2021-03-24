Normal American Legion honors un-identified, missing in action solders

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, March 24, veterans in McLean County held a ceremony to reflect on the three soldiers buried in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington.

Soldiers with American Legion post 635 in Normal paid tribute to men and women who served in the armed forces and are missing in action or unaccounted for.

Mike Scott, the commander of post 635, said the tomb is a place of patriotism and said remembering those who served is symbolic of our freedoms.

“The tomb of the unknown helps us remember those soldiers we know have passed, but we don’t know who they are,” Scott said.

Veterans with Normal’s American Legion told the significance of the tomb and re-enacted the sentinels’ process of walking the mat. Scott said Wednesday’s recognition comes 100 years after Congress designated the tomb of the unknown.

“Remembering all the soldiers they couldn’t identify and of course as time has gone on, it’s much easier to identify, but in WWI, WII, Korea; some of those were very difficult,” Scott said.

Wednesday’s ceremony was completed with a 21 gun salute, the playing of taps, and a performance of amazing grace. State senator Dan Brady said men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice are the reason we have freedoms today.

“It’s extremely important because so much is taken for granted in this country,” Brady said.

Brady commends the American Legion for the moving ceremony said he hopes the youngsters know how lucky they are to live in America.

“Its a reminder to the young people especially of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and how we now only have to continue not only to remember, but having to try and identify as well,” Brady said.

There are currently three unnamed bodies buried at the Tomb in Arlington National Cemetery and is guarded 24/7, 365 days a year; come rain, snow or shine.