NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Several people were displaced after a fire damaged several apartments Sunday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., the Normal Fire Department received a call about a fire and people evacuating the Lincoln Square Apartments on N. School St.

First responders saw heavy fire out of the back and front of the apartment, and a greater alarm was requested. Off-duty personnel from the Normal Fire Department were requested, as well as assistance from the Bloomington Fire Department.

The main section of the fire was put out within 15 minutes, however, crews worked on ventilating the building and checking for hot spots for another hour.

Several apartments were impacted by the fire. The American Red Cross is helping those who were impacted.

The occupants were evaluated by paramedics but they were not injured.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.