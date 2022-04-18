NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At Monday’s Normal Town Council meeting, the council voted to move forward with discussions on an uptown redevelopment project.

Council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iowa-based Eagle View Partners, the memorandum is an agreement to begin negotiations for developing the Trail East and West subdivisions of Uptown Normal, using Eagle View Partners’ plan and vision for development.

Assistant City Manager Eric Hanson said this agreement is important because the next phase would require a lot of time and money invested for the developers.

“Before doing so, Mr. Kitrell and Eagle View Partners, as would any development company, want some reassurance that the town is interested in moving forward with his concept and his plan,” said Hanson.

Friday, Normal Mayor Chris Koos said the development would be two buildings, just over 198 thousand square feet which will bring 150 residential units across the two, six-story buildings.

The rest of the space would be used for shops, and restaurants and still feature some commercial office space.

Council member Stan Nord was the only no-vote for the memorandum.