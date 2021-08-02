Normal approves 17% increase in health insurance premium for staff care plans

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Insurance premiums are on the rise in the Town of Normal.

Monday night, the town council approved a new healthcare plan that will raise insurance premiums for town staff covered by the plan by 17%.

Council approved the plan by a 6 to 1 vote, with Kathleen Lorenz voting no. Lorenz argued the 17% increase is a large amount.

Town staff said last year insurance claims were very low because many put off going to the doctor’s office for tests or other medical issues.

Insurance broker Mike Wojcik with The Horton Group said because of this, putting off the care has become more expensive for many insurance providers.

“People may be bypassed some tests that they should have had last year and as a result have a much more serious situation they’re dealing with this year,” Wojcik said. “This year to date alone, claims are about $1 million more than they were last year at the same time.”

Due to this, the town budget will increase by $88,550 for the next fiscal year.