NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal is working to keep its water healthy for its residents. At Monday’s council meeting the town decided to move forward with a project to upkeep its water quality.

The Main Street Water Main Replacement Project has been approved for $3,942,980. The current water mains are some of the oldest in town and are not approved for rehabilitation so they will have to be fully replaced.

The construction zone will be along Main Street between Division and Virginia and Beaufort and College. The mains will be switched from cast iron to ductile iron which is less reactive to water.

Mayor Chris Koos says it is routine to check the older infrastructure but now there is an urgency.

“Instead of putting it or postponing it and doing it later we just realized we got to get this done before the Illinois Department of Transportation rebuilds that road,” said Koos.

The project is scheduled to begin in 2023 with hopes of completion in 2024.