NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Taking public transportation continues to be accessible for all patrons regardless of physical ability thanks to funding passed Monday night at Normal’s town council meeting.

Monday night, the town council voted 6-1 to spend $200,000 annually for the next four years on the public transportation system, Connect Transit.

Funds come from the town’s $10.8 million in ARPA funding.

With the funds, Connect Transit can continue to keep fares at the same price for Connect Mobility users as users that take a fixed route bus. Connect Mobility is a program available for those physically unable to use a standard bus.

“The idea and concept of charging that segment of the population more to be able to utilize this great community asset that is Connect Transit is just unfathomable to me,” said councilmember Scott Preston.

The Town has to use its ARPA funds by 2026 and by doing so now, town staff believes other funds can be directed towards other matters.

Before February of 2020, Connect Mobility riders paid higher fares for transportation.