NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal will soon seek public input on future developments in town.

Monday night, council approved a master planning agreement 5-2 for its Uptown South area at the cost of $80,000. With this, the town will work with Farr Associates in determining how to develop Uptown South.

Uptown South is eight acres of land just south of the train tracks and where the town’s police department office is located.

This plan will get feedback from the public, study the market to find the best type of development for the area.

Some members on the council argued this plan was spending money on similar plans council approved in 2015 as part of its Uptown 2.0 planning, however councilmember Kevin McCarthy said it’s different in the fact this pertains specifically to Uptown South and will be more in depth.

“It (2015) was a cursory look at the southside of the tracks so we weren’t going in depth. Also as we’re all aware, the pandemic showed us life is different; the need for commercial space is different, need for housing has increased dramatically particularly here in McLean County thanks to Rivian and Ferrero,” McCarthy said.

Town staff said eventually a redeveloped Uptown South will be connected to the area north of the tracks by the recently approved underpass project which was approved last year by council.

The two councilmembers voting against the agreement were Stan Nord and Scott Preston. Nord said it was “premature” to spend the money on further Uptown development when the current Uptown has yet to be considered a success.

Most of the eight acres are owned by the town, however, there are two privately owned properties. According to town officials, the private property owners will be informed throughout the process.

Planning will begin later this month and continue into January.