NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Ave between Locust St and Willow St will be closed for sewer work beginning Tuesday, June 21, at 7 a.m.

A new sewer structure is being installed for the ISU Nursing Lab. The construction is expected to be completed by Wednesday, June 22, at 5 p.m. Weather delays are possible.

There will be no street parking during the closure. Access to this section of Normal Ave will be restricted to local traffic only.

A map of the road closure can be found at this link.