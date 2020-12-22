Normal bar and restaurant owners grateful for no liquor license fee next year

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A dark year for bar and restaurant owners is almost to an end and in Normal, things are looking brighter for 2021.

Monday night, town council members voted six to one to waive the 2021 liquor license for 55 of the town’s businesses. This includes bars, restaurants, movie theaters and college campuses that allow on-campus consumption.

“I see it as a way, at the local level, to provide some relief to an industry sector that has been hard-hit as we battle this pandemic,” said council member Karyn Smith.

This measure will save some businesses upward of $3,000 next year, but in order to be eligible, it must adhere to COVID-19 measures set by the town, county, and state.

General manager of Pub II in Uptown, Lucus Rokus, said his bar pays a total of $4,250 in entertainment, gaming and liquor fees combined. The town covering $3,000 of that means a lot.

“The town just willing to step up in some way and help us out wherever they can is uplifting to know they’re behind us,” Rokus said.

Rokus said business right after quarantine and during the summer was doing great thanks to the beer garden; what he calls a ‘competitive advantage.

“But, as things got more relaxed with the rules and more places were opened up, we just started losing money every month,” Rokus said. “We were only open so our staff had a place to work.”

Since November, the popular hangout has been temporarily closed after the latest wave of mitigations. Rokus said it was tough laying off staff right before Christmas.

Medici in Normal is still open, however they’re only offering curbside pick up and outdoor dining. General manager Joe Slane said he is looking forward to some normalcy.

“Hopefully next year, we’ll be able to have indoor dining again and some of our festivals,” Slane said. “Money is so tight this year with all businesses that any savings is an important savings.”

Slane said it was a shock for him to find out that in 2021 he will have one less expense to worry about paying.

“I thought they were going to reduce the fee, so waving it is just (an) extra bonus,” Slane said.

Both Rokus and Slane said they’ve been taking extra pre-cautions since March and will continue to do as their told for the safety of all Normal residents.

Without the liquor license fees next year, the town of Normal projects it will lose $95,400 in revenue. Fees will not be waived for grocery, convenience or liquor stores that sell alcohol in packs.