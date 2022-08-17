NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Installation has begun on more automatic license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in Normal.

27 cameras will be installed and soon ready to use by the Normal Police Department. The cameras, produced by Flock Safety will assist the department in solving a variety of crimes or cases that involve a vehicle.

Last month, Normal town council approved an agreement with Flock Safety for a two-year contract worth $84,000.

The department said cameras are only to be used in solving crimes and not for minor traffic violations.

Chief Steve Petrilli said the cameras are not yet active, however, they should be activated within the next couple of weeks.

Currently, Bloomington Police use eight of the same cameras for similar instances.