BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal, Bloomington, and Bloomington Township Fire departments are working on putting out a semi-trailer fire on I-55/74 just north of the Market Street Exit Friday morning.

The Illinois State Police said Troop 5 responded to the scene at approximately 9:42 a.m.

Traffic was originally stalled on the southbound side of I-55/74, but the Normal Fire Department posted on Facebook around 11 a.m. stating that traffic is moving again but warned motorists to watch for crews as there are lane restrictions as crews work to extinguish the fire.

The State police said the left southbound lane and the left northbound lane are shut down for recovery and clean up.

The cause of the fire has yet to be announced. No injuries have been reported.

More updates will be added to the story as they become available.