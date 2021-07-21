Normal branch of First Student Bus Company hosting Stuff the Bus event benefitting McLean County Unit 5 Schools during the week of August 19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Normal branch of the bus company First Student is looking to give back to students in unit 5 schools.

Since Monday, First Student employees have been hosting a “Stuff the Bus” event at various locations in Bloomington-Normal.

The group is looking for donated art supplies to send to McLean County Unit 5 Schools, to be distributed to students across the district.

Nick Sorey, Normal Location Manager with First Student, said they wanted to help students and parents after what has been a tough year.

“My whole goal is to help these kids come back to a normal school year, I just really want them to enjoy what they’re doing and so if we can take a little stress off a family because we can give them a pack of crayons, or we can give them some coloring pencils, I think that’s the initiative I want to push,” said Sorey.

They will continue to host the Stuff the Bus campaign through Saturday, July 24.