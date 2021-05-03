Normal City Council approves addition to Rivian plant

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Town leaders in Normal approved a 576,000 square foot addition to Rivian’s plant at the city council meeting Monday night.

Part of the addition will include new buildings, more access to College Avenue, and a car charging canopy at the current plant Rivan owns.

As Rivian continues to grow, the town also approved the company to have 380 acres of additional land for use. Of those 320 acres will be reclassified from agricultural use to manufacturing.

Rivian agreed to keep 60 acres for agricultural use after the public brought up pollution concerns to a nearby creek at an April town meeting.

After a lengthy discussion with disagreements about utilities and use of land, most council members agreed this annexation was good for the town in the bigger picture.



Councilmember Kathleen Lorenz argued council should look at the long-term economic impact having a company like Rivian investing in Normal means for the Town’s longevity.

“There is a company in town that wants to grow. I think that’s the headline here. They’re buying up more land, not out of the kindness of their heart, but because they have obviously some plans to use it,” Lorenz said.

Rivian does not currently have specific plans for the additional acreage, however the company is planning to ramp up its production of trucks next month at the Normal plant.