Normal Community High School takes home award for best pork chop sandwich in the state

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A football favorite at Normal Community High school took home a state-wide honor after receiving the most votes from fans, Wednesday.

The school’s A-Train Concessions received the Golden Spatula Award after winning the title of the best pork chop sandwich in Illinois.

Earlier in the month, the school entered into the Illinois High School Association’s “Pork and Pigskins” championship, competing against 70 other schools for the best pork chop at a high school football game.

The concessions stand is named after former Iron football player, Adam Denzer, who died in a farming accident in 2008. Normal Community’s Principal, Trevor Chapman, said he thinks it’s important for people to know where A-Train gets its name.

“They’re not just buying a porkchop like you would anywhere else,” Chapman said. “You’re buying something that’s been made with a lot of love and a lot of connection to that family.”

Normal Community took home a golden spatula, as well as 500 dollars to use towards the concession stand.