Normal Community High students learn about OSF Life Flight

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Students at Normal Community High School had the opportunity to learn about health and science in a unique way Friday.

High schoolers were able to get up close and personal with a helicopter from OSF’s Life Flight, which transports patients in need of more advanced healthcare.

The students were able to talk with pilots, nurses, and other personnel about what it takes to be a Life Flight technician as well as see the inside of the helicopter.

Jennifer Wilkes, outreach coordinator for OSF Life Flight said it’s been under two years since they’ve stationed a helicopter full-time in the Twin Cities, but by doing so improves response times to critically injured patients.

“During that time, you’re waiting for the helicopter to come or waiting for that plus the flight time which is about 18-20 minutes from Peoria, whereas now, they get that 15 minutes off the ground and they are at the scene or at the hospital they need to be at within two minutes,” Wilkes said. “So it can cut off quite a bit of time when that patient needs to get to a higher level of care.”

She said these events are important because it gives students a hands-on look at what they’re learning about in school and open their minds to new opportunities.

“I was able to come and talk about the different careers within life flight, such as the nurses, pilots mechanics and the different backgrounds each of them need and how they’re all important. It’s important they get to see that and maybe have different ideas for their career path,” Wilkes said.

She said life flight is called for car accidents, farm accidents as well as medical emergencies like strokes.