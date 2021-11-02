Normal Community’s A-train concession pork chop among best in the state

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A favorite treat at football games at Normal Community High School could soon be deemed the best in Illinois.

Normal Community High School’s A-Train Concession Stand is in the flavorful four in the search for the best pork chop in the state. It’s part of the Illinois High School Association’s “Pork and Pigskins” championship to find the best pork chop at high school football games.

Marty Pickett, the lead cook at A-Train concession stand, said it would be an honor to win top prize as it’s a great way to pay tribute to the founder of the stand who passed away.

Pickett said the snacks are one of the most popular on the menu.

“It’s big, we’ve got people that come out just for the pork chops I think instead of the game depending on the weather, but we go through about 240 pork chops a game,” Pickett said.

If you think A-Train has the best pork chop around, vote for them on this link.

Voting closes Friday at 8 a.m.