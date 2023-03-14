NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The town of Normal announced that it will be conducting prescribed burns Wednesday.

According to a Town of Normal press release, the prescribed burns will take place at the pond at Blackstone Trails and for the creek section at the Northwest corner of Shelbourne and Linden Avenue.

The burns are used as a management tool for recently planted prairie areas and are an economical tool that reduces the amount of pesticides used to control invasive species of plants.

The burns are expected to start at 9:30 a.m. and are expected to last four to six hours.

Traffic will not be impacted, but drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving in the area.