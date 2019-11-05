Normal considering raising property taxes, but it may be less than expected

NORMAL, Ill. — Community members in Normal could soon pay more in taxes.

Legally, by 2040, police and fire pensions must be 90% funded. For years now, Normal has approved a tax rate that would have pensions 100% funded by then, but on Monday, city leaders changed their plans.

After several motions, town officials decided to amend the 2019 property tax levy to put it in line with a 90% funded pension by 2040. In addition to that, they wanted to keep the levy-percentage flat from here on out, so there are no surprises for homeowners.

“The immediate issue is during the budget process now we will need to find $100,000 or so in cuts to make up for the lost revenue,” said Normal Finance Director, Andrew Huhn.

Initially, the proposed 2019 property tax levy had someone who owns a $165,000 pay an extra $37 annually in property taxes. Under the new formula, someone who owns a $165,000 home would have to pay less than $7 extra annually.

Leaders will adopt the final levy next month.