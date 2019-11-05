Breaking News
9 local men charged with attempted enticement of child to engage in sexual activity

Normal considering raising property taxes, but it may be less than expected

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. — Community members in Normal could soon pay more in taxes.

Legally, by 2040, police and fire pensions must be 90% funded. For years now, Normal has approved a tax rate that would have pensions 100% funded by then, but on Monday, city leaders changed their plans. 

After several motions, town officials decided to amend the 2019 property tax levy to put it in line with a 90% funded pension by 2040. In addition to that, they wanted to keep the levy-percentage flat from here on out, so there are no surprises for homeowners. 

“The immediate issue is during the budget process now we will need to find $100,000 or so in cuts to make up for the lost revenue,” said Normal Finance Director, Andrew Huhn. 

Initially, the proposed 2019 property tax levy had someone who owns a $165,000 pay an extra $37 annually in property taxes. Under the new formula, someone who owns a $165,000 home would have to pay less than $7 extra annually.

Leaders will adopt the final levy next month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story