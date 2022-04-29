NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In the Twin Cities, Normal is planning out the future of what its Uptown area looks like.

An agreement with architecture firm, Farr Associates Architecture & Urban Design, is on Monday night’s agenda for ‘master-planning’ in the Uptown South area.

This is part of the town’s Uptown 2.0 plan that was put in place back in 2015. The goal of that plan was to evaluate the successes of the original Uptown and eventually continue redeveloping the unfinished areas of Uptown Normal.

Monday night’s agenda pertains to master planning for Uptown South which is eight acres of land south of the train tracks and Children’s Discovery Museum. It’s currently home to the town’s police department and town hall annex.

Town staff said eventually a redeveloped Uptown South will be connected to the area north of the tracks by the recently approved underpass project.

Director of Communications for the Town of Normal, Cathy Oloffson, said this helps modernize the original plans and gives them an idea of how to proceed.

“Whether that be residential or commercial or retail, I don’t know, but this process will help us understand what the public wants for that particular area and also what makes the most sense based on the transportation analysis. There’s going to be a market analysis, too,” Oloffson said.

If approved, planning would start mid-May and continue into January. The town is budgeting $80,000 for the master planning.

Most of the eight acres are owned by the town, however, there are two privately owned properties. According to town officials, the private property owners will be informed throughout the process.