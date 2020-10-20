Normal continuing to allow outdoor dining as temps drop

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The town of Normal has announced it will continue to allow outdoor dining on private commercial properties and portable heaters in accordance with temporary guidelines until further notice.

“Outdoor dining has helped restaurant owners,” said Mayor Chris Koos. “We want to continue to help local businesses. During COVID-times, indoor seating remains limited. When we announced the outdoor-dining extension earlier this year, we hoped we would be further along in the Restore Illinois plan. Sadly, that is not the case.”

The outdoor dining extension leaves in place all the regulations implemented in May. These regulations include but are not limited to the following:

No smoking permitted

No amplified sound allowed

Patrons must have access to indoor restrooms (Portapotties not allowed)

Open alcohol may not be removed from the designated outdoor dining areas

Outdoor dining areas will close at 10 p.m.

All regulations by the State or the County Health Department apply

ADA accessibility and accessible parking must be maintained

Outdoor dining within the parking spaces in Uptown Normal will be permitted until Nov. 1. Beginning Nov. 2, all outdoor dining amenities in the on-street locations of Uptown will be removed to allow for increased on-street-parking for patrons of Uptown business.