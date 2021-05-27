Normal CornBelters return to Prospect League for 2021 summer season

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday the Normal CornBelters returned to the Corn Crib to take on the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, in their first game of Prospect League play.

“It’s exciting, being back in the Prospect League is just a great feeling for us,” said CornBelters General Manager Matt Durkin.

After the Prospect collegiate summer baseball league canceled its season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CornBelters helped create the Kernels Collegiate League, to help local talent continue to play the game.

The CornBelters have since returned to the Prospect League for the 2021 summer season.

They will share the Corn Crib with four teams who will continue to compete in the Kernels Collegiate League, while the CornBelters are away for travel, or have an off day.

This means there will be baseball at the Corn Crib, almost every night this summer.

“If we can provide baseball almost every day, that’s just gonna make us more fit, and more of a community presence for not only the present but in the future down the road,” said Durkin.

Adding themed nights to games, Durkin hopes to bring in community members who may not have been fans of baseball before.

“A lot of times you hit people who aren’t big fans of baseball, but they love things like Star Wars or Marvel characters, so it just helps us reach a new audience that we might not hit,” said Durkin.

With CornBelter and Kernels Collegiate League baseball almost every night now through the month of August, there are plenty of opportunities to catch a game for those looking for a summer night activity.