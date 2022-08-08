NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — “Citizens for a Better Normal” collected signatures to have the option to change from at-large to districts.

Registered voters will have the option to vote “yes” or “no” on their general election ballot to divide the town into six districts.

If the voters approve the districting question, then the town staff will draw and present options to a board of trustees. The trustees will then vote to approve the district map.

Susan lash is local of normal and she said changing to districts seems like the more logical step for a town as big as Normal.

“When you have at-large you have the problem that when everyone’s responsible then no one takes responsibility, and when you have an actual representative from your area then you can call on them and they’ll know about it,” said Lash.

If the majority votes in favor for districting the town will have another option to change back to the old system after four years.