Normal Council approve contract for Children’s Discovery Museum exhibit re-design

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Normal, a favorite exhibit at the town’s Children’s Discovery Museum is getting a makeover.

Town Council Monday approved a contract with Bloomington-based architect firm, Scharnett Associates to design construction plans to redesign the museum’s “Lucky Climber” exhibit. The cost of the plans won’t be more than $89,400.

The redesign project is covered completely by grant money from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Public Museum Capital Grants. The Town of Normal was awarded $568,700 to replace the exhibit.

If the project costs more than that amount, the Town can be reimbursed by the State.

Staff said the purpose of the redesign is to offer something new to the visitors that use the museum. The new design will also be easier to sanitize from viruses.

Chemberly Cummings, a former member of the Children’s Discovery Museum Board said it’s great to see the project get underway as its something she hoped would get started.

“My hats is off to the team for finally getting this done. We know sometimes it takes time, we knew this would be a huge undertaking and cost because of the type of climber it is and where it’s located in the building,” Cummings said.

Staff hope the project is completed by 2023.