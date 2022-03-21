NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two development projects involving the Town of Normal will move forward after Monday night’s town council meeting.

The first would provide storage for residents and businesses in Normal, according to town reports.

Travis Yordy is the owner of a mini-storage facility business with several locations in the region. He is interested in building one directly next to the town’s borders on a property that is approximately 10 acres, and is at the southwest corner of West College Avenue and Interstate 55.

Proposed mini-storage building design c/o Town of Normal

Town Planner Mercy Davison said in order to do this, Yordy needed to annex that section of land into the town. Following a vote, which was approved by the council, Yordy will be able to move forward with the construction of the mini-storage facility.

Council also approved Heartland Community College’s final plans to expand its campus to the west, which includes the construction of an agriculture-focused classroom building.

Davison said in order to move forward, Heartland will need to go through the process of having the site plan approved. Monday night, the council approved subdividing the property into the specific lot the college plans to build on.

According to leaders with Heartland, the college anticipates breaking ground on the $20 million facility later this spring, with a projected completion date of next year.

Last week, leaders with Heartland Community College announced they had received a $2 million donation from the McLean County Farm Bureau, which they intend to use towards the development of a learning lab space for Heartland students, community groups, and more.