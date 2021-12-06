Normal Council approves development agreement with O’Brian Automotive

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Town Council approved a development agreement with O’Brian Automotive Monday.

“This is one of the best kind of incentive approaches that we can take,” Council Member Kevin McCarthy said. “We all thrive from this agreement together as partners.”

McCarthy said that the agreement is based on new revenue generated by O’Brian Automotive, its growth, and its investment in the community.

The agreement was passed unanimously.

The Normal Council also passed an ordinance authorizing the 2021 property tax levy.

The full meeting is available to watch on the Town of Normal’s YouTube page.