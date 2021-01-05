Normal council approves final phase of Phoenix Industrial Subdivision

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal town council members approving the final phase of a nearly 65-acre industrial park.

The land which was recently purchased by Phoenix Investors sits at the corner of North Main St. and Kerrick Road in Normal.

It was originally the Wildwood Industries Industrial subdivision which the town approved in 2008 but was never recorded and the then-owner did not pay the required development fees.

The project was proposed to Phoenix in June and includes a nearly $16 million investment to renovate and lease the existing facility for warehouse purposes.

Councilman Kevin McCarthy said approving this project is a win for economic development in the town of Normal.

“We’ve got a project that’s helping another economic development engine thrive and be successful and I think it’s fantastic to get outside investors come into our community,” McCarthy said.

Once completed Phoenix Industries says the project will create around 50 new jobs.