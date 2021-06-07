Normal council approves IGA for recycling drop box program

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A 40-year-old program aimed at a greener McLean County is contiuing.

Monday night, the Normal Town Council agreed to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Bloomington and McLean County to split the cost three ways for the recycling drop box program.

The town of Normal will operate the program in accordance with Midwest Fiber, however any McLean County resident can drop recyclables into any box.

Councilmember Kathleen Lorenz said it’s a good program and for now, it’s best to continue it because the town can opt-out after the first year.

“Within the next year, the Ecology Action Center is going to do some more study on usage and if in another year it’s not looking like it’s making sense, there appears to be an out clause from any one of the parties,” Lorenz said.

There are four locations for the drop boxes: Greenbriar Walmart, Jewel-Osco on S. Cottage in Normal, University Center, and Chiddix Jr. High School.

According to the council, one location will be moving to Bloomington.

The agreement is retroactive from Dec 31, 2020 through Dec 31, 2023.