Normal council approves ordinance to waive liquor license fees

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Businesses in Normal can now have their liquor license renewal fees waived after a new ordinance passed Monday night.

The Town Council voted 6 to 1 in favor of bars, restaurants and other places that serve alcohol to not have to pay the fee. In order to be eligible, businesses must COVID-19 regulations and operating rules.

Normal council member Karyn Smith said it’s been a tough year and these businesses especially have been hit hardest with mitigations within the Restore Illinois plan.

“I see it as a way at the local level to provide some relief to an industry sector that has been hard hit as we battle this pandemic,” Smith said.

Council member Stan Nord was the only person to vote against the measure and said the town shouldn’t make this a partisan matter by pushing Governor Pritzker’s orders.

Without the fees, town leaders expect the city to lose $95,400 in revenue.

Mayor Chris Koos said no businesses, so far have been in violation of the town, state or county’s regulations.