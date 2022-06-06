NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — $2.2 million dollars in road repairs will soon be underway in the town of Normal as road construction season gets underway.

Monday night council approved two separate contracts 7-0 with the same goal of resurfacing various streets throughout the Town. This is part of the town’s annual Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) road resurfacing projects.

$1.1 million is coming from funding through Illinois’ MFT and the other $1.1 million comes from the local MFT.

Some roads getting smoothed out include North Parkside Road from Braden Drive to Gregory Street, East Virginia avenue to Linden Street, West Virginia Avenue from Franklin to Broadway, and South Fell Avenue from Virginia to Vernon.

Town staff compiled the list of streets due for its annual resurfacing projects with assistance from professional engineers as well as town staff driving the streets themselves.

Many factors go into it including general wear and tear as well as cost-effectiveness. Councilman Kevin McCarthy said it’s important to remember roads aren’t resurfaced on a “worst first” approach.

“If you’ve got a real bad street and next to it is a pretty bad street, and it’s going to cost you 50% to do one then come back and do the other later, you do the two while they’re side by side to leverage the equipment being there and the overall cost to the taxpayer ends up being lower,” McCarthy said.

Another item approved unanimously by the council was to distribute some of the town’s ARPA funding to non-profit MarcFirst.

With the vote, $500,000 of the town’s $10.8 million will allow MarcFirst officials to purchase 35,000 sq. feet of office space at 2000 Jacobssen Avenue. The new space will allow the non-profit to consolidate its two buildings under one roof.

More space will also allow MarcFirst to serve more people in the community that are born with developmental disabilities, a need that’s increasing in Bloomington-Normal and nationwide.

“The need is massive, from a behavioral health standpoint we’re still learning about even just post-pandemic some of the mental health things that have gone on and our behavioral health clinic can not only continue supporting our friends but now we can add Regional Office of Education, Boys and Girls Club,” said MarcFirst CEO Brian Wipperman.

MarcFirst will move its behavioral health clinic, day program, and administration to the new space. Its children’s therapy will remain at Carle Hospital in Normal.

The Regional Office of Education will move its alternative school, Bridge Academy into the space as well.