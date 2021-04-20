Normal council approves Route 66 Constitution Trail extension

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, leaders in Normal approved a $472,000 project that will connect Constitution Trail to more neighborhoods in the town.

The one-mile, asphalt extension will provide a multi-use trail link through the town’s Historic Route 66 corridor.

Approved 6 to 1, the goal of the project is to increase connectivity of bicycle tourists and pedestrians to the town of Normal.

Funds for the project are coming from the town’s Capital Investment Fund as well as a $150,000 grant from Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Construction for the project will start in July and will be completed by the fall.

