NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A site that used to be student apartments owned by Illinois State University will officially be redeveloped by a private developer.

Monday night, Normal Town Council unanimously approved five items related to the redevelopment of the Shelbourne Apartments. A private company will redevelop the former student housing site into multi-family and single family living spaces.

Currently, there are 14 residential buildings on the site with a total of 100 units. 50 units are one-bedroom and another 50 are two-bedroom apartments. Also on site is a community building with laundry facilities and a single family home.

According to town staff, most of the work will be done on the roof and to water suppression systems.

The developer also plans on developing more single-family homes on the site as well in the future.

Council agreed the rehab project would beautify a space that has sat vacant since 2017. Councilmember Kathleen Lorenz called it a prime piece of real estate.

“I applaud you for and the developer for thinking about it in phases; getting things started up, getting some cash flow. Possibly partnering with another developer in the future,” Lorenz said.

Any final single-family housing plat plans would have to come back to council for approval.

The complex was built in 1971, and was permanently closed in 2017.