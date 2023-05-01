NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday Normal Council approved two special use permits for an adult-use cannabis dispensary.

Council chambers were full while members of the community shared their opinions on dispensaries at the proposed locations. Mayor Chris Koos stopped public comments after 30 minutes.

The special use permit for High Haven, a Michigan-based company was unanimously approved. This was the company’s second application before the council. A previous application was denied in February. The proposed location for High Haven is the Mandarin Garden Restaurant on Mall Drive next to Chick-fil-A.

Revolution, a Chicago-based company, received approval with five yeses and two no’s. Councilmembers Kathleen Lorenz and Scott Preston voted no. The proposed location for Revolution is in a plaza with Gloria Jean’s Coffees on Northbrook off of Raab Road.

Councilmember Karyn Smith told the public the duty of the council is to vote based on ordinances set in place.

“There are many measures that are being taken to address these concerns. But we can’t address the concern if fundamentally you are opposed to the sale of marijuana. We can’t do anything about that,” she said. “What we are tasked with though is recognizing our responsibility to uphold the ordinance that we ourselves put in place.”