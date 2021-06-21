Normal council extends outdoor dining; amends Reece’s contract for pay raise

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Businesses in Uptown Normal can continue offering outdoor dining as an option when serving guests.

Monday night, the town council unanimously approved allowing the city manager to extend the outdoor dining program they created as a way to allow businesses to continue operations.

With the state reopened and into phase five, the Town’s emergency ordinance was set to expire when the Governor’s statewide emergency expired.

However, town staff said many businesses came forward and requested the extension as a way to allow for extra business as they still try to recover from the pandemic-forced closures.

Town council members said it’s a popular service and can only help Uptown bounce-back.

“With the little bit of homework that I’ve done since the packet came out, was to talk to five different businesses in Uptown and all were very supportive of it and thought that it only helped bring more business into Uptown in a time when some people are still a little sketchy about going out into public,” said councilmember Kevin McCarthy.

The extension will expire on Dec 31, 2021.

Also, on the agenda, council approved a pay raise for the Town’s manager, Pamela Reece.

According to the council packet, it’s retroactive to April 1 and was based upon her performance review held at a March executive session.

With the unanimous approval, Reece’s salary for the fiscal year of 2020-2021 will increase from $190,550 to $196,266.50, and in the fiscal year 2021-2022, will increase from $196,266.50 to $201,000.