Normal council grants Mayor and City Manager Emergency Powers

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — With the virus continuing to spread in McLean County, both twin cities council’s are taking the next step to ensure people are safe and have nothing to worry about.

On Monday, the Normal council met to declare a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, members gave Mayor Chris Koos and City Manager Pam Reece emergency powers. What this means is, both Reece and Koos now have the authority to make decisions that might ordinarily be outside municipal policies or codes.That includes spending money outside what’s outlined in the budget to fight the pandemic.

In a balance of powers effort, the town council has the ability to review any and all orders issued by the Mayor.

“There are situations that we really can’t anticipate,” said City Manager, Pam Reece. “We want the ability to be able to be nimble and react quickly.”

The ordinance is now in effect, and will end when Pritzker’s stay at home order ends, which at this time is set for April 7th.

The Bloomington council was supposed to meet on Monday to address this same topic, but the meeting was cancelled due to a technological error. Leaders say they will try to revisit the ordinance later this week.