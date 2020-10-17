Normal council may change public comment policy

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Town Council will be meeting this coming week to address something that many community members have been complaining about for years, public comment.

According to Town ordinance, currently members of the public watching, or visiting, the meeting can sign up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting, however their comment must be germane to the council’s agenda. Stan Nord has been an outspoken critic of that ordinance, but on Monday there’s an item that would remove that requirement allowing the public to comment on any matter regarding town issues.

If approved, all future agenda’s will consist of two public comment periods. The first at the beginning of the meeting for any comment related to an agenda item. The second would be at the conclusion of the meeting, giving community members the opportunity to address the council on any matter regarding town issues.

The meeting starts at 7 o’clock on Monday and will available for you to stream on YouTube.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected