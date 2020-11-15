Normal council may increase fire and police pension funding

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal may have to make cuts in the coming months.

Monday night the town council will take the first look at the 2020 property tax levy. Typically $1.6 million is put in the general fund but if approved, only $600,000 would go into the balance because City Manager Pam Reece said more money will be going to police and fire pensions. The change is the result of an actuarial study showing fire and police personnel are living longer.

Reece said because more money will be going to those pensions, they’ll be discussing how to make up for it–one option would be job cuts.

Reece said the change will not affect your taxes as they’re hoping to keep the rate flat meaning community members will pay the same amount as they did last year.