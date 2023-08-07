NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — At Monday’s Normal Town Council meeting, both the public and some council members voiced concerns about two development projects.

During a public hearing and public comment, residents spoke against an annexation agreement along Raab Road between Rockingham Drive and Linden Street. Issues included crime and loss of property value.

Despite hearing these concerns, the council unanimously voted to approve resolutions for an annexation agreement and a project development agreement for Archer Apartments.

“We think it’s a good project and there’s a huge demand for housing in this community. There are people, some said tonight, ‘we acknowledge we need this housing but we rather it not be next to us,'” said Mayor Chris Koos.

The developer for the apartments is Ethos Design Build from Morton. The proposed plan includes six residential buildings totaling 136 units across 9.6 acres of land. Five of the six buildings will be three stories, and the units will be a mixture of 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments.

“The need in the community is huge for a property like this and I get anything across your backyard you’re going to have questions and concerns about,” Nathan Hinch, attorney for Ethos. “Unfortunately we couldn’t satisfy everybody and I understand that. But we really made an effort to do that.”

After approving the agreements for Archer Apartments, Council approved to adopt the Uptown South Master Plan. This adoption does not codify the plan.

Council member Scott Preston motioned to amend the agenda item to remove the recommendations to not use gas utilities for the infrastructure and that the larger mixed-use building become PHIUS standard for an all-electrical building. Councilmembers Kathleen Lorenz and Andy Byars voted in favor of the amendment. The amendment failed and then Preston and Lorenz voted against adopting the plan.

“I feel strongly that it’s going beyond the scope of government. And I think it’s limiting us to a certain technology that we may regret. And I think it’s driving up cost and potentially hurting our ability to attract developers,” said Lorenz.

Koos said the council has an obligation to deal with the looming problem of climate change. He said he believes the plan addresses the issue.

“So any opportunity to further our ability to remediate, because I don’t think we’re going to stop it, but to remediate climate change and make our world more livable for ourselves, for our children, our grandchildren, we have to take a look at these,” said Koos.

The Uptown South Master plan will beautify 7.37 acres behind the city hall and the railroad tracks. The plan includes apartments and a mixed-use family building, with the option for commercial use on the first floor.

At this time neither plans for Archer Apartments or Uptown South have a price point.