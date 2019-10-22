Normal Council plans to add more residential housing at Blackstone Trails

NORMAL, Ill. — A community in Normal is almost finished after the council gave the green light for 16 homes to be built in Blackstone Trails.

This is part of a larger plan that began in January, when the council approved a site plan giving way to the construction of a new fire station on the east side of town. Leaders from the fire department say that facility will help them reach more people and provide faster response times.

However, in addition to the fire station, the plans included the creation of new duplexes that would be placed on the corner of Hershey and Shepard. With the council’s action on Monday, the developer for that project can begin immediately.

As far as the fire station, Normal leaders say there are still more steps before it can be built.

“We do own the fire station lot, we do not plan to develop that immediately,” said Normal Town Planner, Mercy Davison. “Developing would actually involve a separate public process to do what’s called a site plan. That would be potentially coming in the next few months.”

Leaders say they don’t anticipation construction to start until next summer.