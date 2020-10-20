Normal council plans to reconstruct parts of College Ave; amended public comment policy

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — It won’t be long before drivers in Normal see a smoother commute on West College Avenue. On Monday the town council took the next step on a multi-million dollar infrastructure project.

Council members voted to allocate $370,000 in motor fuel tax funds to begin designing what the new, West College Ave. from White Oak Rd. to Rivian Motorway, will look like.

The project, initially brought up in June, will cost 9.35 million-dollars. The town has already received federal funds to the tune of $1.2 million dollars, but right now they’re just waiting on the state.

“We’re excited to get moving forward with design,” said City Manager Pam Reece. “We are hopeful that we will receive a grant award from the state for this project, that of course remains to be seen. In the meantime we are at least going forward with design, and then when a grant is awarded or when funds permit, we will be ready to go.”

If the town receives the grant from the state it’s seeking, Reece says construction will begin early to mid 2023. If not, they may have to delay the project.

PUBLIC COMMENT POLICY:

Also community members in Normal will now be able to address the council twice during meetings. On Monday leaders amended the public comment policy, removing the requirement that states, all comments must be about the agenda.

As a result, there will now be two public comment periods. One 30-minute session at the beginning of the meeting for any public comments related to an agenda item, and a 15-minute session at the end of the meeting for those who wish to comment on town issues, not on the agenda.

The amendment is in effect for the next council meeting.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected