NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Normal Town Council will be asked to approve a $500,000 grant application aimed at preventing violence.

The grant comes from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and town staff said it will improve crime prevention at the police department through technology, protective equipment and officer training.

Some potential needs it could address include drone technology, violence prevention education programs and armor plates.

The council meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. Monday at Uptown City Hall.