Normal Council using $630k to put an end to Sugar Creek flooding

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – On Monday night the normal town council took another step in tackling a flooding issue at Sugar Creek.

Leaders said, for years the creek has been eroding causing water to flow irregularly, leading to flood water getting backed up. During the meeting the town voted in favor of paying Stark Excavating Inc. just north of $630,000 to begin improving the creek bank so that the water flows better as well doing what it can to minimize erosion.

The work will be done on the area between Blair Road and College Avenue, and is expected to begin as early as this month.

“We budgeted for this improvement to occur last year, but we were unable to get it done,” said City Manager Pam Reece. “Over the years, with erosion, it changes the flow of the creek, then it causes some storm water runoff problems that flow through the creek. It has a tendency to back up into people’s back yards.”

She says work is expected to be completed by this fall.