NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal talked about infrastructure at Tuesday’s council meeting.

More than 50 residents attended the meeting to see the fate of the Wintergreen Subdivision.

Six residents spoke out against the new developments during public comment.

The council voted five to one in approval to rezone 4.14 acres in the Wintergreen Subdivision and approved a preliminary plan for the Weldon Reserve Subdivision.

Prior to the vote, residents expressed concerns about a traffic increase, a decrease in home value and the potential overflow for Prairieland Elementary School. The city manager and town planner said the plans are in code and will help with the need for housing.

The plan includes 108 lots, with a unit on each lot. There will be duplexes and single-family detached homes. Developers hope to have homes available beginning in 2023 with a completion of all units in 2024.