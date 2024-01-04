NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Councilmember Chemberly Harris started the year with a new title. On Monday, Harris started her role as the Regional Director of the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials.

The NBC-LEO is a constituency group of the National League of Cities. It is also the oldest black caucus. Harris has been working the group for more than five years.

As the region 16 director, Harris’ goal is to get more local elected officials in Illinois to participate. Harris said she thinks this is a great opportunity for her to stay engaged in the issues of her community.

“To have this opportunity to not only learn what other cities are doing but also share with them what we’re doing, I think can be a benefit not only to us but across the board,” said Harris. “I feel like I love my community. I also love my state and I think anything we can help to do to better one another is always a good thing.”

The role is a one-year elected term. Harris also hopes to further grow NBC-LEO’s connection with the Congressional Black Caucus.