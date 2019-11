NORMAL, Ill.– Normal is the latest municipality considering whether to legalize recreational marijuana sales.

Monday night Normal town leaders gave the green light tonight on recreational marijuana sales.

Council members also approved some regulations. Businesses have to be 100 feet from worship centers, daycares, and schools. They also have to be 200 feet from residential properties.

Tonight’s vote was 7 to 1 with Stan Nord as the only descender.

This story will be updated.