Normal dispensary offers socially distanced experience, online ordering options

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Adult-use cannabis sales began at Beyond Hello Dispensary in Normal on Monday.

As an essential business, cannabis dispensaries in Illinois are open during the pandemic.

“I really feel that it’s legitimized this business. If we’re being recognized as an essential business, that says something,” said Blythe Huestis, Vice President of Retail Operations for Jushi.

Before offering recreational cannabis, Beyond Hello only had medical cannabis.

“Me and my girl got up at like six this morning anticipating the rush,” said Von Sullivan from Bloomington.

To keep customers safe, staff say the dispensary is using a new system.

“We have a lot of precautions in place to ensure that we’re enforcing social distancing and keeping everybody really safe,” said Huestis.

Recreational users have to preorder online or by phone.

“Makes it ten times easier. Much easier than actually just coming in and trying to pick out through the list,” said Sullivan.

Then customers select a time to pick up their order.

“It’s definitely honoring the six foot rule where everybody’s not as bunched up,” said Sullivan.

Medical patients can still go inside the dispensary but will notice changes: regular cleaning and sanitizng, six foot markers, masks, and fewer people in the dispensary.

“This is to ensure that we don’t have any large gatherings or crowds,” said Huestis.

Beyond Hello staff say serving customers and patients safely is a top priority.