Normal drivers, your commute will be smoother by the end of the year

NORMAL, Ill. — The Normal Town Council has decided a few streets in town will be getting a face lift.

Each year the state gives municipalities a cut of the Motor Fuel Tax for infrastructure.

Normal will use more than $1.5 million of that funding to fix up parts of Hovey Avenue, Fort Jesse Road and Parkside road.

Crews are expected to do some resurfacing, curb and gutter repairs as well as improving the sidewalks to make them ADA compliant, but City Manager Pam Reece says the ordinance is doing more than fixing up those three roadways.

“That’s just the Motor Fuel Tax Funds,” said Reece. “In the spring we will come back to council for an additional $1.1 million of street resurfacing projects that will be other roads in town.”

Reece says both projects will begin this summer and are expected to be complete sometime this fall.

