UPDATE: 12 apartments considered ‘loss’ after fire in Normal Saturday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A dozen apartments in the Sugar Creek complex in Normal are likely a loss, according to the Normal Fire Department.

The tenants affected are Illinois State University students. The university is now working with the apartment company to find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Linden Street is closed due to a fire at an apartment building in Normal.

According to the Normal Fire Department’s Facebook page, an apartment in the 600 block of South Linden Street has caught fire. The apartment is in the Sugar Creek complex.

Linden Street is closed south of Vernon Avenue and Vernon Avenue is closed from Linden Street to Flora Way.

The department is requesting everyone stay clear from the area.

This story will be updated.