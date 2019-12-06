Normal Fire Department helps bring holiday joy to community

NORMAL, Ill. — The Normal Fire Department is helping community members get into the holiday season.

Thursday night, the NFD shopped alongside 32 District 87 students at Wal-mart through the Hometown Hero program. Students spent one-on-one time with local police officers, EMT, firefighters, and military personnel as they picked out a gift to receive for Christmas. This program was offered through Normal Police Department, the Baby Fold, and Walmart Normal.

Additionally, Normal firefighters, with the help of Meijer and the Baby Fold, were able to help buy $400 worth of gifts for two families in the community. The firefighters will hand-deliver the gifts before Christmas.